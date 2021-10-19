News
3air and K3 Telecom secure $10 million investment to SKALE up across Ethiopia

Service powered by blockchain on a network that has less growth pain

EU proposes new rules to improve access to data

The European Commission (EC) believes data's value is too often concentrated in the hands of a few mega-corporations

MobiledgeX claims it can drive a QoS to 5G mobile edge in seconds

Finally these software developers have the omnipotence they need with ‘write once, install everywhere’ option

Insights
Sustainability, the metaverse, ecosystems and Open RAN are the Big Four at MWC

This is according to Accenture, based on its own research, that of others and interaction with clients…

IHS Towers to build 6,000 telco masts in Egypt in next three years

This partnership is an exciting development and I am confident we can support the rapidly developing Egyptian telco market

Harnessing the power of weblogs for customer analytics

Sponsored: Should you develop a customer analytics platform from scratch or buy a pre-built solution? The type of data you ingest could hold the key, writes Intent HQ's Benedict Enweani.

5 predictions for testing in the 5G era

Sponsored: 5G promised to shake up the industry, and it already has! Airlines recently scrambled as hundreds of flights were cancelled because of concerns about the interference between 5G signals and aircraft.

Applying lawful intelligence to OTT messaging platform communications

Sponsored: The platforms’ privacy features and end-to-end message encryption make them popular with criminals. Dr. Cemal Dikmen & David Antsiss explain there are still legitimate, powerful ways to fight back

Mobile management: the FreeMove Alliance’s key insights for multinational corporations

Sponsored: It is no secret that the proliferation of internet-connected technologies, such as smart phones and tablets, has presented new opportunities for modern enterprises.

Events & Webinars
White Papers & Guides
CxO Zone
5G & Beyond

Focus on customers is how to benefit from new technology

BT's Neil McRae on Open RAN, public and telco cloud, network as code, partnerships and searching for the edge with Annie Turner.

José María Álvarez-Pallete becomes chair of GSMA’s Board

DT appoints new group CTO as incumbent Choi heads for R&D

Orange Slovakia appoints new CEO – Mariusz Gatza

Virtualisation and automation will bring a shared future to benefit all

Events, Interviews and more
Videos

Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: What’s the impact of 5G so far? By Telefonica
27:04
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: Going cloud native – the migration is underway! By NetNumber
24:41
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: The 5G Standalone opportunity in the ecosystem. By Gilat, DT, Capgemini
43:51
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: How will Open RAN impact 5G? By TIM
22:34
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: From proof of concept trials to 5G-powered Industry 4.0. By Telenor
28:11
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: 5G validation, testing & verification. VIAVI Solutions, Digital Catapult
26:06
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: Monetizing 5G in urban settings. By Amdocs, Tapp, A1 Austria, KPN
38:31
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: Learnings from 5G so far and future trends. By Analysys Mason
23:54
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: Will 5G Standalone deliver? By T-Mobile Netherlands
31:03
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: Deploying advanced 5G networks. By Infovista and Rakuten
28:52
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: What can 5G do for healthcare? By TM Forum, BT, Altice Labs
37:15
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: Evaluating the private network enterprise opportunity. By Capgemini
18:38
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: 5G-enabled business cases for immersive technologies. By Colt
23:08
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: Impact of 5G on lawful interception and law enforcement. By SS8 Networks
27:03
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: No 5G without cloud native? By NetNumber, Swisscom, Rakuten
39:46
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: Lessons in becoming a data-driven company. With Telefonica
22:38
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: Will 5G make IoT mainstream? By Vodafone IoT
26:55
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: How much will 5G Standalone change how operators run networks? By Amdocs
23:08
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: Addressing opportunities at the edge with 5G. By Infovista, TIM, Telefonica
38:02
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: Tele2’s 5G journey. With Yogesh Malik, EVP & CTIO, Tele2
23:33
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: Is there an alternative funding model for 5G? By Cambridge Consultants
23:36
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: End-to-end automation for 5G services in a scalable way. By Inmanta
16:56
Video thumbnail
Telecoms Europe 5G 2021: Looking towards 6G. By BT, Disruptive Analysis, TEOCO
41:14

