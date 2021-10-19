News
News
INSIGHTS
Insights
01 October 2026
1 October 2026 | Digital sovereignty in telecoms
27 October 2026
27 October 2026 | Does Standalone stand up?
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Videos
Events, Interviews and more
How has the industry fared so far with AI?
52:51
A vendor's point of view: Keeping it real and safe, achieving set goals at scale
28:57
An operator point of view
31:41
Panel
57:31
The vendor point of view
31:06
The operator perspective
30:39
Voice AI: monetising voice at scale with new intelligent services - Interview with Tallence
11:58
PANEL: Are we really seeing progress with P5G and will the market have changed much by 2030?
54:21
An operator’s point of view
24:38
The Next Frontier: Rewiring the Enterprise with 5G, AI, and the Road to 6G
27:20
A vendor's point of view: The road to 5G SA
28:25
An operator's point of view
30:26
PANEL: Should we be concerned about Europe’s laggard status regarding 5G SA?
55:17
Where we are today, successes, challenges and future opportunities
56:41
A vendor's point of view
31:41
An operator's point of view
35:32
Where we are today, where we are heading, most pressing challenges solutions and opportunities
53:14
A vendor’s point of view
27:40
An operator’s point of view
33:06
Beyond AIOps: How knowledge -driven agentic AI enables autonomous network operations - Vitria
14:11
MWC26: Beyond Cloud‑Native - How Wind River Is Accelerating Telco Growth
05:45
MWC26: Private 5G Networks - Druid Software discuss the future of the market
06:27
MWC26: Infovista on how Agentic AI is reframing network intelligence
03:43
MWC26: How Netcracker is Helping Telcos Advance Agentic AI
07:46
MWC26: From Automation to Agentic Cloud - How Cloud Operations Are Evolving
03:54
MWC26: Interview with Jonas Lagerquist, Director Product Management, Enea
05:15
MWC26: From AI vision to Agentic Reality: Amdocs’ Vision for the Future of Telecom
05:53
MWC26: Interview with Marcin Kaleta, CEO of Comarch Communications
05:46
PANEL: Where we are today, where we are heading, most pressing challenges solutions & opportunities
47:32
A vendor's point of view
28:32
An operator point of view
29:27
PANEL: Where we are today, where we are heading, most pressing challenges solutions & opportunities
58:27
A vendor point of view
30:00
An operators point of view
34:48
Modern OSS/BSS are the key to monetising 5G - Interview with Ranjani Balakrishnan, Ericsson
00:43
Modern OSS/BSS are the key to monetising 5G - Interview with Ranjani Balakrishnan, Ericsson
13:05
How CSPs Transform BSS with Ericsson - Interview with Sonal Bhutani and Mohit Bhargava
00:34
How CSPs Transform BSS with Ericsson - Interview with Sonal Bhutani and Mohit Bhargava
08:28
Why small cells are key to future networks - Interview with Sachin Karkala, Mavenir
00:32
Why small cells are set to become a big market: Interview with Sachin Karkala, Mavenir
07:46
A vendor’s point of view
28:55
PANEL: Where we are today, successes, challenges and future opportunities
48:17
An operator's point of view
30:54
Where we are today, where we are heading, most pressing challenges solutions and opportunities
53:15
Estanislao Utrilla
31:46
Jose María Ramón
34:10
The evolution of the agentic AI opportunity
25:06
PANEL: Will AI deliver ROI on 5G?
47:11
PANEL: How telcos can enable AI for enterprises
56:27
Multiplying the impact of automation with AI
29:43