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Digital Platforms & APIs

AO enters mobile market with Vodafone partnership

Electrical retailer AO has launched its own mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), AO Mobile, in partnership with Vodafone. Using the telecom giant's network, the retailer...
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INSIGHTS

Insights

Insights

Nexfibre CEO: Fibre is the missing link in the AI and data centre boom

Fibre remains one of the most important, but the most overlooked, parts of the digital infrastructure ecosystem, according to Rajiv Datta, CEO of Nexfibre.  While AI, cloud computing and data centres have dominated...
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Events & Webinars

Events & Webinars

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Research Reports

Research Reports

Agentic AI: Achieving autonomous network operations | Research Report by Mobile Europe

Solving the profit puzzle of P5G networks | Research Report by Mobile Europe

AN + AI change telecoms’ future | Research Report by Mobile Europe

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White Papers & Guides

White Papers & Guides

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CXO Zone

CxO Zone

Hassabis steps down as DeepMind CEO

Google DeepMind CEO, Demis Hassabis is stepping down from his position as part of a wider leadership restructure. As a result, he will become chair...

FLAG appoints new CEO to accelerate global subsea fibre expansion strategy

FLAG has appointed Paul Abfalter as its new Chief Executive Officer, with effect from 1 October 2026. Abfalter, currently FLAG’s Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer,...

Optical makes waves in space but won’t displace radio

Jean-François Morizur, Founder and CEO of Cailabs, explains how the laser tech intended for quantum computing is proliferating in space-to-ground comms

Are AI, AN key to preventing the next major telco outage?

When networks perform well, they are largely invisible; when they do not, the impact is immediate and widespread

Vodafone Deutschland extends CEO’s contract by three years

Marcel de Groot (pictured), the incumbent since 2024, shouldn't get too comfortable – the last two CEOs of Vodafone's biggest European market were fired or quit after a short time
View more CxO updates

Videos

Events, Interviews and more

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How has the industry fared so far with AI?
52:51
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A vendor's point of view: Keeping it real and safe, achieving set goals at scale
28:57
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An operator point of view
31:41
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Panel
57:31
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The vendor point of view
31:06
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The operator perspective
30:39
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Voice AI: monetising voice at scale with new intelligent services - Interview with Tallence
11:58
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PANEL: Are we really seeing progress with P5G and will the market have changed much by 2030?
54:21
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An operator’s point of view
24:38
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The Next Frontier: Rewiring the Enterprise with 5G, AI, and the Road to 6G
27:20
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A vendor's point of view: The road to 5G SA
28:25
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An operator's point of view
30:26
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PANEL: Should we be concerned about Europe’s laggard status regarding 5G SA?
55:17
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Where we are today, successes, challenges and future opportunities
56:41
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A vendor's point of view
31:41
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An operator's point of view
35:32
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Where we are today, where we are heading, most pressing challenges solutions and opportunities
53:14
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A vendor’s point of view
27:40
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An operator’s point of view
33:06
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Beyond AIOps: How knowledge -driven agentic AI enables autonomous network operations - Vitria
14:11
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MWC26: Beyond Cloud‑Native - How Wind River Is Accelerating Telco Growth
05:45
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MWC26: Private 5G Networks - Druid Software discuss the future of the market
06:27
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MWC26: Infovista on how Agentic AI is reframing network intelligence
03:43
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MWC26: How Netcracker is Helping Telcos Advance Agentic AI
07:46
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MWC26: From Automation to Agentic Cloud - How Cloud Operations Are Evolving
03:54
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MWC26: Interview with Jonas Lagerquist, Director Product Management, Enea
05:15
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MWC26: From AI vision to Agentic Reality: Amdocs’ Vision for the Future of Telecom
05:53
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MWC26: Interview with Marcin Kaleta, CEO of Comarch Communications
05:46
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PANEL: Where we are today, where we are heading, most pressing challenges solutions & opportunities
47:32
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A vendor's point of view
28:32
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An operator point of view
29:27
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PANEL: Where we are today, where we are heading, most pressing challenges solutions & opportunities
58:27
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A vendor point of view
30:00
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An operators point of view
34:48
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Modern OSS/BSS are the key to monetising 5G - Interview with Ranjani Balakrishnan, Ericsson
00:43
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Modern OSS/BSS are the key to monetising 5G - Interview with Ranjani Balakrishnan, Ericsson
13:05
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How CSPs Transform BSS with Ericsson - Interview with Sonal Bhutani and Mohit Bhargava
00:34
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How CSPs Transform BSS with Ericsson - Interview with Sonal Bhutani and Mohit Bhargava
08:28
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Why small cells are key to future networks - Interview with Sachin Karkala, Mavenir
00:32
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Why small cells are set to become a big market: Interview with Sachin Karkala, Mavenir
07:46
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A vendor’s point of view
28:55
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PANEL: Where we are today, successes, challenges and future opportunities
48:17
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An operator's point of view
30:54
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Where we are today, where we are heading, most pressing challenges solutions and opportunities
53:15
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Estanislao Utrilla
31:46
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Jose María Ramón
34:10
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The evolution of the agentic AI opportunity
25:06
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PANEL: Will AI deliver ROI on 5G?
47:11
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PANEL: How telcos can enable AI for enterprises
56:27
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Multiplying the impact of automation with AI
29:43

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